Primecap Management Co. CA Increases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,158,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,060 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.40% of General Dynamics worth $153,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in General Dynamics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 16.7% during the first quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 717.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 35,104 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 12.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 764,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after acquiring an additional 86,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,468,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.46.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $5.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.86. The stock had a trading volume of 830,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

