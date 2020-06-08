Primecap Management Co. CA Increases Stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 87.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.13% of Charter Communications worth $132,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $684,423,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,138,000 after buying an additional 536,162 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Charter Communications by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,251,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,767,000 after purchasing an additional 419,180 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,464,000 after purchasing an additional 373,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 6,858.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 351,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,655,000 after purchasing an additional 346,749 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (up previously from $625.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.75.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $533.92. The company had a trading volume of 38,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,372. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $549.00. The firm has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $512.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $3,030,860.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,186,364.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total value of $4,698,123.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,234,293.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,150 shares of company stock valued at $15,895,723. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

