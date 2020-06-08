Primecap Management Co. CA Has $80.21 Million Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,072,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $80,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,174,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,797,000 after buying an additional 871,519 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,550,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,269,000 after buying an additional 1,444,875 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,589,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,718,000 after buying an additional 214,793 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Marriott International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,422,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,031,000 after purchasing an additional 547,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,811,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,831,000 after purchasing an additional 94,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,558,697. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Marriott International Inc has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $153.39. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 231.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra cut their target price on Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Marriott International from $148.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Marriott International from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.81.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

