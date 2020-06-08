Primecap Management Co. CA Has $239.77 Million Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,658,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,312,830 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.20% of Medtronic worth $239,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Medtronic by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,998,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,342,868. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $136.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

