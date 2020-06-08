Primecap Management Co. CA Has $225.39 Million Position in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,553,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 469,744 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 7.79% of Descartes Systems Group worth $225,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 85,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 933.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 775,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,160,000 after purchasing an additional 700,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DSGX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.42.

Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.29. 5,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,873. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $50.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

