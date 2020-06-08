Primecap Management Co. CA Has $211.54 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,527,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 419,885 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $211,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 116,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 165,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,985,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,631,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,461,000 after purchasing an additional 422,518 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,964,000 after buying an additional 25,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Shares of KEYS traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.00. 39,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,328. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.12. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $77.77 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $248,676.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $8,353,319.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

