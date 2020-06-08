Primecap Management Co. CA Has $209.29 Million Stake in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 70.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701,444 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 2.20% of Beigene worth $209,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beigene by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beigene by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene during the fourth quarter worth $4,144,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Beigene by 2.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Beigene by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Beigene news, insider Xiaobin Wu sold 7,024 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total value of $992,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total transaction of $245,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,792,554.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,075,870. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.39. 2,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,541. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.29. Beigene Ltd has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $210.35.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.85) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 284.45% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beigene Ltd will post -19.99 EPS for the current year.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Beigene from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beigene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.73.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

