Primecap Management Co. CA Has $188.26 Million Position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,205,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 421,216 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Entegris were worth $188,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Entegris by 47.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ENTG. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $3,118,194.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,364.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $505,927.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,625.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.71. 21,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,496. Entegris Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.35 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Entegris Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.58%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.