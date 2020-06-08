Primecap Management Co. CA Has $185.77 Million Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,756,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,719,050 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.08% of JetBlue Airways worth $185,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 158.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JBLU has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

In other news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $29,430.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,946.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBLU traded up $1.22 on Monday, reaching $14.91. 1,124,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,463,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.36. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.