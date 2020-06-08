Primecap Management Co. CA Has $174.53 Million Stake in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 381.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,022,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,979,159 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 5.64% of FibroGen worth $174,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGEN traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.35. The stock had a trading volume of 19,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,182. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.72. FibroGen Inc has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $48.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.58 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 42.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FGEN shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of FibroGen from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of FibroGen from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

In related news, SVP Christine Chung sold 7,345 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $190,308.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,441.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 9,239 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $243,540.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,783.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,584 shares of company stock valued at $850,909 in the last ninety days. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

