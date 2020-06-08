Primecap Management Co. CA Has $154.75 Million Stock Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,783,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 204,050 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.14% of iRobot worth $154,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1,269.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000.

In related news, Director Michael Bell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $320,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,547 shares in the company, valued at $445,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,759 shares of company stock worth $694,510. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.05. 26,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,676. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 1.72. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $96.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.51 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of iRobot from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of iRobot from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

