Primecap Management Co. CA Has $124.19 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 884,313 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $124,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in CME Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in CME Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $190.31. The company had a trading volume of 60,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.87. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The firm has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.32.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $137,315.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 771 shares in the company, valued at $137,315.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

