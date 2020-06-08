Primecap Management Co. CA Has $110.31 Million Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,437,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 997,230 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 5.02% of LivaNova worth $110,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIVN. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $88,411,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $52,538,000. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $38,290,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in LivaNova by 29.2% during the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 846,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,308,000 after buying an additional 191,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $14,053,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on LivaNova from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on LivaNova from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.77. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $87.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.29, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.87.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

