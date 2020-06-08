Primecap Management Co. CA Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,351,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.36% of U.S. Bancorp worth $184,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.14. 303,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,608,662. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.26.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

