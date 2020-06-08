Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,100 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.58% of MarketAxess worth $199,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,430,000 after purchasing an additional 80,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,934,000 after purchasing an additional 61,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,585,000 after purchasing an additional 272,647 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 955,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,412,000 after purchasing an additional 237,744 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,756,000 after purchasing an additional 23,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $440.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays upgraded MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.29.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $12,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 952,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,443,478.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $958,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,408,674.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,170 shares of company stock valued at $14,047,103 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $7.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $486.04. 4,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,715. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $526.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 82.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $468.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.87%. The business had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

