Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,489,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 197,010 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.43% of Progressive worth $183,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.8% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 2.4% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 5.6% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,063 shares in the company, valued at $598,758.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $1,117,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 347,326 shares in the company, valued at $25,882,733.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,468 shares of company stock worth $5,315,306 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.69. The stock had a trading volume of 124,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,325. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.12.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PGR. Raymond James raised Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

