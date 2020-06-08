Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Stock Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,959,470 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 494,130 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.42% of eBay worth $88,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 211,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,695 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $9,930,000. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,517. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $48.05. 4,927,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,657,207. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $51.88.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra lowered shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.04.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

