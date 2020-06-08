Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,758,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,390 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 6.58% of MaxLinear worth $55,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MXL. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 158,962 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

In other MaxLinear news, VP Madhukar Reddy sold 25,352 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $409,941.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 365,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,411.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 17,306 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $294,375.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,432.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,335. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MXL shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Shares of MXL stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.78. 17,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,798. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.