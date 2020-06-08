Primecap Management Co. CA Boosts Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,667,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 340,720 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 4.00% of Curtiss-Wright worth $154,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CW. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,156,110,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,189,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 826.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 360,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,789,000 after buying an additional 321,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 274,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,728,000 after buying an additional 223,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,551,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright stock traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,841. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.27. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $149.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.96.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $601.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.10%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

CW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

