Primecap Management Co. CA Boosts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 285.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,100 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,100 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.19% of Autodesk worth $64,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Autodesk by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $1,819,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 32,223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk stock traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $230.86. 77,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,824. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.71. The company has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 170.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $234.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 11,531 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,306,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,010 shares of company stock worth $3,945,756 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Autodesk from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.57.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.