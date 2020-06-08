Primecap Management Co. CA Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $72,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Mastercard by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Mastercard by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MA traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $307.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.34. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.54.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

