Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires 1,544,162 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 71.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,702,954 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,544,162 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $133,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,398. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $95.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average of $62.18. The stock has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.51.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Edward Jones lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.61.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.