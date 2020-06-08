Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Powell Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of Powell Industries to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

POWL opened at $30.60 on Friday. Powell Industries has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $50.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.78. The company has a market capitalization of $355.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $151.57 million during the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.83%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Powell Industries by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 251,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 147,880 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 1,639.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 112,006 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 40.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 100,834 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 1,412.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 99,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 92,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 61,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

