PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $148.00

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $121.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set an accumulate rating for the company. Stephens upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Compass Point lifted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.93.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $128.03 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.76.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Richard J. Harshman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 10,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $687,326,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,603,000 after buying an additional 1,270,949 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,009,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,029,000 after buying an additional 757,348 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 976,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,945,000 after buying an additional 654,319 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,204,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,932,000 after buying an additional 627,213 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.