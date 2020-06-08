PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $148.00

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $121.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set an accumulate rating for the company. Stephens upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Compass Point lifted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.93.
Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $128.03 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.76.
In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Richard J. Harshman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 10,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $687,326,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,603,000 after buying an additional 1,270,949 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,009,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,029,000 after buying an additional 757,348 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 976,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,945,000 after buying an additional 654,319 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,204,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,932,000 after buying an additional 627,213 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PNC Financial Services Group
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.
See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.