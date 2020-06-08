Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PLXS. ValuEngine raised Plexus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Plexus in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Plexus from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Get Plexus alerts:

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $70.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.57. Plexus has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $86.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Plexus will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 8,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $559,057.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,021.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $101,864.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,007 shares of company stock worth $1,997,278. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Plexus by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.