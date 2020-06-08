Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) Shares Purchased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,956,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905,200 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 14.92% of Plantronics worth $59,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLT. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Plantronics during the first quarter worth about $13,692,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 1st quarter valued at $6,536,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth about $12,916,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Plantronics by 363.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 343,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 269,740 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Plantronics by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 512,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,010,000 after acquiring an additional 234,543 shares during the period.

NYSE PLT traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $631.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.02. Plantronics Inc has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 47.85%. The company had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Plantronics Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Plantronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Plantronics in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plantronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.57.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

