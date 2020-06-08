Pioneer Municipal High (NYSE:MAV) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Pioneer Municipal High (NYSE:MAV) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of MAV traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $10.63. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,279. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. Pioneer Municipal High has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $11.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAV. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,466,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High by 17.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High by 24.4% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High by 740.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

