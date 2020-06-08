PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PEP. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a conviction-buy rating for the company. Cfra upped their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP stock opened at $132.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $183.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.60. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,985,537,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,075,000 after buying an additional 2,724,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $227,508,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $55,808,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 13.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,534,000 after buying an additional 1,298,838 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.