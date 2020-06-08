Paul S. Siebenmorgen Sells 9,000 Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Stock

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Director Paul S. Siebenmorgen sold 9,000 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $207,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,834.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FMAO stock opened at $23.89 on Monday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $265.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMAO. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 18.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMAO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

