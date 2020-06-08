Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PKOH has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Park-Ohio from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Sidoti decreased their target price on Park-Ohio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park-Ohio from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Park-Ohio from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Park-Ohio from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

PKOH opened at $17.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $215.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.73. Park-Ohio has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $36.11.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.53 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 1.83%. On average, analysts predict that Park-Ohio will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick W. Fogarty purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,139. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Grampa purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $64,700.00. Insiders purchased 14,050 shares of company stock valued at $198,088 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 3.6% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 50,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 39.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 33.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 783,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after buying an additional 20,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 18.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 57,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.