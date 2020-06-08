Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $44.42 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,989,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.74% of PulteGroup worth $44,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $484,685.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,392.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $36.72 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average is $35.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

