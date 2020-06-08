Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Pan American Silver from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.78.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 178.13, a P/E/G ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.36. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $358.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 261,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,831,000. 51.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.