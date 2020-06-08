OWNDATA (OWN) One Day Volume Tops $5,375.00

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last week, OWNDATA has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $181,869.28 and $5,375.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OWNDATA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00080911 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00375427 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009598 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000496 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012401 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00015474 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

OWNDATA Token Profile

OWN is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

