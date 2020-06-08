Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC decreased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 63,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Owens Corning from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $75.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Owens Corning from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

NYSE:OC traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.99. The stock had a trading volume of 28,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,156. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.35. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

