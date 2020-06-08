Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Rating Reiterated by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated their buy rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OTLK. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Outlook Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.94.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. The stock has a market cap of $108.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.32. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.89.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). Equities analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 157.4% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,250 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27,946 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 436,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 47,619 shares during the period. 6.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.