Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.67.

Oracle stock opened at $53.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Oracle has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.80. The firm has a market cap of $170.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,076,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $486,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,396 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $778,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,509 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $876,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

