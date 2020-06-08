Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH)

Oppenheimer reissued their hold rating on shares of Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $5.50 to $4.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Target Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a hold rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Target Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Target Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.06.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Shares of TH opened at $2.93 on Friday. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million.

In other news, Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 45,653 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $74,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 104.2% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares during the last quarter.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.