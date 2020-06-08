Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WPRT. ValuEngine upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Westport Fuel Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $1.31 on Friday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $67.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 6,448,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,456,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 247,086 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,418,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 138,201 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,195,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 357,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,084,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 114,200 shares during the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

