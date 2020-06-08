Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Director T Kendall Hunt Sells 75,000 Shares

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Director T Kendall Hunt sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $1,605,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,347,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,075,457.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

T Kendall Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Onespan alerts:

On Wednesday, June 3rd, T Kendall Hunt sold 43,700 shares of Onespan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $958,778.00.

On Monday, June 1st, T Kendall Hunt sold 50,000 shares of Onespan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $1,056,000.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, T Kendall Hunt sold 50,000 shares of Onespan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $1,023,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, T Kendall Hunt sold 75,000 shares of Onespan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $1,488,000.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, T Kendall Hunt sold 32,387 shares of Onespan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $631,222.63.

On Wednesday, May 20th, T Kendall Hunt sold 25,000 shares of Onespan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $454,250.00.

On Monday, May 18th, T Kendall Hunt sold 50,000 shares of Onespan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $915,500.00.

On Monday, May 11th, T Kendall Hunt sold 101,160 shares of Onespan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $1,928,109.60.

On Friday, May 8th, T Kendall Hunt sold 192,631 shares of Onespan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $3,727,409.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $21.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.46 million, a PE ratio of 57.35, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Onespan Inc has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.35 million. Onespan had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Onespan Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Onespan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Onespan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Onespan in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Onespan in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Onespan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Onespan by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onespan by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 85,881 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Onespan by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onespan by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.