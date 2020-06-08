Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 673.4% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kenneth Dillon bought 10,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,366.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.39. The stock had a trading volume of 53,157,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,089,636. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $54.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.93%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.