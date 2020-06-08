NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,912 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 140.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $109.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.54.

NXPI stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.21. 90,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,368,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $139.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

