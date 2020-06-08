Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NG stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. Novagold Resources has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95.

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

