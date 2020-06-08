Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NG stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. Novagold Resources has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95.

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

About Novagold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

