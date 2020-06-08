Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (TSE:NDM) Senior Officer Sean Magee Sells 377,400 Shares

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) Senior Officer Sean Magee sold 377,400 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$665,507.16.

Shares of TSE NDM opened at C$1.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $737.55 million and a PE ratio of -10.24. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd has a 1 year low of C$0.50 and a 1 year high of C$2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

