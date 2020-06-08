Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (TSE:NDM) Senior Officer Sean Magee Sells 377,400 Shares

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2020 // Comments off

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) Senior Officer Sean Magee sold 377,400 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$665,507.16.

Shares of TSE NDM opened at C$1.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $737.55 million and a PE ratio of -10.24. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd has a 1 year low of C$0.50 and a 1 year high of C$2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.