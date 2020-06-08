NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys 1,146 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $18,035,000. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 34,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 61,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock opened at $146.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.12 and a 200-day moving average of $143.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.