Nomura Raises Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Price Target to $5.00

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) had its price objective upped by Nomura from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage in a research report on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley cut Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Federal Home Loan Mortgage from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.04.

FMCC opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 2.25. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $4.04.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Home Loan Mortgage will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

