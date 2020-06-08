Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 3,750 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.3% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $47,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 24,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, NS Partners Ltd increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 182,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $147.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

