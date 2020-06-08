Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Stake Reduced by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,298,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507,760 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $70,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWL. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Newell Brands by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 1,168,230 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $15,817,834.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 168,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.35. Newell Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 33.45%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.