Needham & Company LLC Boosts SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target to $80.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.25.

SPSC opened at $72.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.77. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $74.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.04, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.86.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.82 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 63,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $3,799,455.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,573.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $28,494.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,929.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,378 shares of company stock valued at $6,051,488. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

