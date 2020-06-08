National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on National Instruments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.17.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $42.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.77. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $47.89.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $309.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.11 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 20.09%. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that National Instruments will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 79.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,446 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

