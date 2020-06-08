Morgan Stanley Boosts Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Price Target to $14.00

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SCWX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Secureworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Secureworks from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Secureworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Secureworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of SCWX opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.41. Secureworks has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.85 million. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Secureworks will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Secureworks by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Secureworks by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Secureworks by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Secureworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Secureworks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

